Eight celebrities will undergo a spiritual journey in a new E4 show- here’s where Big Celebrity Detox is filmed.

Hosted by spiritual guide Sah D’Simone, the show features a star-studded cast from Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson and singer Kerry Katona to Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts and Princess Olga.

The show is set at a stunning location in a unique and rural retreat, which has captivated many viewers at home. So, where is the Big Celebrity Detox filmed?

Where is Big Celebrity Detox filmed?

The new E4 show at a unique retreat filmed in rural Yorkshire. At the luxurious retreat, the celebrities will undergo transformational and self-improvement exercises and live under one roof through the whole experience.

The series features therapists from Bushey Colonic Hydrotherapy and they will perform colonic hydrotherapy on some of the celebrities.

Sah will take the celebs “through the first eight stages of enlightenment in the peace and tranquillity of rural Yorkshire”, as per a press release.

Talking about the series, Channel 4 rep Genna Gibson explained: “E4 has never seen a show like this before and it will test our celebrities [as] they’ve never been tested before – but also take them on a journey they’ll hopefully remember for the rest of their lives.”

What is the show about?

The show features a lineup of eight celebrities who will live together at the retreat and try a range of different treatments and experiences for a life-transforming physical and spiritual detox.

“What happens when the lavish A-lister lifestyle of wild holidays, five-star destinations, and exclusive excess has run its course? In search of answers, eight celebrities have checked themselves in to The Big Celebrity Detox,” a teaser has explained.

In the first episode, the celebrities will “check in and get a baptism of fire with some urine therapy, which is about as enticing as it sounds. And following a challenging purge-inducing ceremony, one celebrity makes a big decision.”

When does the show air?

The show airs its first episode at 9 pm on E4 on Monday, May 15. The eight-episode series will air every day from Monday and Thursday in the same evening slot for two weeks.

The final episode of the series will air at 9 pm on E4 on Thursday, May 25.

