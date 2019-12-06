Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

TV presenter and comedian Jimmy Carr is back with this year’s festive edition of Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

Over the holiday period, Jimmy will once again gather exciting celebrity teams to test their knowledge in a bid for them to answer as many questions as they can.

So let’s get to know the contestants and see who has joined the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year class of 2019.

When will the Big Fat Quiz of The Year air?

Just like every December, Jimmy Carr will mark the end of the year with his festive show, quizzing celebrities on a number of different topics.

This year’s series will air on Thursday, December 26 at 9pm on Channel 4. So that means the evening of your Boxing Day is pretty much sorted.

Who are the Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2019 contestants?

Taking part this year are Dara Ó Briain, Maya Jama, Asim Chaudhry, Roisin Conaty, Richard Ayoade and Noel Fielding.

Meet the cast: Dara Ó Briain

Dara Ó Briain is an Irish comedian and television presenter, known for hosting shows like Mock the Week, The Panel and The Apprentice: You’re Fired!.

He has previously starred in and wrote several comedy and documentary series. He has also written for newspapers, with articles published in national papers across Ireland and Britain.

In 2012, Dara was nominated for a BAFTA award for his work on Mock the Week.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama is 25-year-old TV and radio presenter. She has worked on a number of shows, most notably on Trending Live! on 4Music from 2015 until 2017 and ITV‘s Cannonball in 2017.

She’s currently presenting on MTV and Channel 4. Fans of The Circle will remember that Maya co-hosted the first ever series alongside Alice Levine.

Asim Chaudhry

Asim Chaudhry is a British comedian and actor, known for playing Chabuddy G in the BBC mockumentary show People Just Do Nothing.

He won a Royal Television Society Award for his character and was nominated for a BAFTA for the same role.

He also joined the sixth series of the game show Taskmaster in 2018. He is the one on the right hand side of the photo down below.

Roisin Conaty

Roisin Conaty is also a comedian and an actor. She won the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival back in 2010.

Roisin created the E4 sitcom GameFace, where she not only wrote and produced the series, but also joined the sitcom as the leading character.

She recently won the Comedian of the Year award which she proudly confirmed on her Instagram page.

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade is a 42-year-old comedian, actor, filmmaker, and a television presenter.

He is best-known for his role as the IT technician Maurice Moss on the Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd, for which he won a BAFTA award for Best Male Comedy Performance in 2014.

Noel Fielding

All Bake Off fans out there, you would definitely know who Noel Fielding is.

46-year old Noel has been co-hosting the Channel 4 baking competition since 2017, alongside nation’s favourite Sandi Toksvig.

He took part in the 2018 edition of the Big Fat Quiz of the Year, and apart from his job as a presenter, Noel is also a comedian and an actor.

