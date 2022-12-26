Everyone’s favourite annual quiz show is officially here. Big Fat Quiz Of The Year fans will be pleased to know that the show is airing on Boxing Day in a two-hour slot on Channel 4.

Jimmy Carr returns to his usual quiz master role along with a star-studded panel including Jonathan Ross and Rose Matafeo.

So, let’s find out all about this year’s Big Fat Quiz including the air time, and the Channel 4 show’s cast.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2022 air time

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year fans can tune into the Channel 4 show at 9 pm on Boxing Day (December 26).

The show follows The Greatest Snowman 2022 on the TV schedule.

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year is two hours long and finishes at 11 pm.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2022 cast

Jimmy Carr has been hosting the annual Channel 4 quiz show since 2004.

Each year, millions of viewers tune into the show. The 2022 show will see Jonathan Ross on the quiz panel.

Jimmy Carr and Jonathan Ross are joined by Katherine Ryan, Rose Matafeo, Stephen Merchant, Richard Ayoade, and Maisie Adam.

Jonathan Ross, Katherine Ryan, and Richard Ayoade have all appeared on the Channel 4 show before, while Rose Matafeo, Stephen Merchant, and Maisie Adam are all newcomers to the Big Fat Quiz.

Who else is on the 2022 show?

As well as the show’s panelists, Jimmy is joined by more guests who help him ask the panel some questions.

As always, Charles Dance, Jon Snow, and the pupils of Mitchell Brook Primary School will feature on the show.

Charles Dance has appeared on The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year since 2012 while Jon Snow has featured on the Channel 4 show since 2005.

A snippet from the 2022 show was shared on The Big Fat Quiz Twitter page which saw Jimmy Carr announcing this year’s guests.

Fans commented on the tweet that they “can’t wait” for their “favourite end of the year tradition.”

A repeat of the show will air on January 1, 2023, on Channel 4 at 10 pm.

