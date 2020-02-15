Big Narstie Show: Why does M Huncho wear a mask?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The new year is officially complete as a brand new series of The Big Narstie Show launched as of February 7th, 2020.

Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan present the Channel 4 show which features an array of famous faces each week. Celebrities from all over take a seat on the Big Narstie sofa and prepare themselves to get roasted by the comedy pair.

So, who is M Huncho? And why is he wearing a mask on The Big Narstie Show?

The Big Narstie Show: Meet M Huncho

The Big Narstie Show episode 2 aired on Friday, February 14th 2020.

Appearing on the third series of the show were three members of Little Mix – Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall. Joel Dommett also appeared on the show as well as Samson Kayo.

The Channel 4 comedy chat show featured M Huncho as the night’s music act and there was something about him that had viewers scratching their heads.

Why does he wear a mask?

M Huncho, whose real name is kept under wraps, wears a mask for all of his performances.

But not only that, the rapper wears the mask every time he leaves the house.

He said during The Big Narstie Show that he doesn’t take the mask off until he’s “about five minutes from his house”.

Mo Gilligan teased the rapper and asked if he was going to remove it during episode 2 of the new Big Narstie series. However, M Huncho promptly replied: “Have you ever smoked crack?”

The reason behind M Huncho wearing a mask is due to him wanting privacy. He asked Little Mix while on the show what their life is like when they try and get on with day to day things. Leigh Anne agreed that its hectic being in the spotlight which warranted M Huncho’s desire to wear a mask.

The long and short of it, he wants to be able to still live a ‘normal’ life although he’s a famous rapper. We say fair play to that!

M Huncho: Music

M Huncho is well-known as a ‘balaclava-wearing rapper’ who hails from North London.

His music style is described as “trapwave”. Some of his best-known songs include “Ocho Cinco”, “Thumb”, “Calm Days” and “Tranquility”.

M Huncho performed his latest song “Pee Pee” while on The Big Narstie Show. “Pee Pee” is featured on his 2020 album Huncholini The 1st.

Follow M Huncho on Instagram @mhuncho where he has around 400,000 followers. He’s also on Twitter as @Mhuncho_1.

WATCH THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW FROM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH AT 11:05 PM ON CHANNEL 4.