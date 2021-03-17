Who is Billy from The Circle 2021? Instagram and career of Channel 4 player!











The Circle season 3 is here, as a group of strangers – including Billy – catfish or communicate as themselves via a social media platform.

He is one of nine participants who lived in the nation’s famous block of Manchester-based flats, in a bid to win the £100,000 cash prize.

From episode one, Billy became a popular contestant among fans, after we saw him start a No Girls Allowed group chat with his male co-stars.

So, who is Billy from The Circle 2021? We had a snoop on his Instagram, and looked into what he does when he’s not fixated on a virtual world.

The Circle S3 – Billy Dawson. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Billy on The Circle?

Billy is a sports marketing manager from Romford, Essex.

As an only child, he is a “massive mummy’s boy” and has entered The Circle as himself – as he doesn’t think he’s clever enough to be anyone else.

All That Glitters | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Billy’s game plan is to make sure that every conversation goes his way.

He even added that he would do anything to win…

I LOVE THIS MAN AREADY https://t.co/8qrRN0C55K — James (@jdc200316) March 16, 2021

THE CIRCLE 2021: Who is Hashu? Age, career and Instagram!

Billy on The Circle: Age and background

Billy, 19, has worked at Project11 Sports since May 2019.

He started his career after studying at Marshalls Park Academy, before going on to Barking and Dagenham College.

The singleton has a little dog at home – and has actually taken a toy version onto the show for moral support!

He’s also a huge football fan, and wrote on Facebook that “there is literally nothing better than waking up and realising the football’s back”.

I swear Billy looks a bit like Neil from The Inbetweeners.#TheCircle — Jack Batchelor (@JackBatchelor3) March 16, 2021

THE CIRCLE: Who is Andy? Meet the player’s children and wife!

Meet Billy on Instagram

Okay, so we know Billy said he had 75 pairs of trainers during his The Circle intro – but like they say, pics or it didn’t happen.

But on Instagram, he shared an impressive post filled with all sorts of trainers, mainly consisting of Nikes and Jordans, in a range of colours.

Following the first episode, Billy started doing a ‘shoe of the day’ on his story. Plus, he shared the real life version of his dog Daisy.

He only has a few pictures on his profile, and has mainly shared videos of him at sports games, as well as promo about his time on the series.

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY NIGHT AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK