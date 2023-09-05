Boy George’s house in Hampstead features on Selling Super Houses. The whopping £17 million mansion is topped by a meditation tower and even has a party room. He also has some interesting rules for the estate agents to abide by on the Channel 4 series…

The I’m A Celebrity star often went off to meditate in the early mornings while his fellow campmates snored. So it makes total sense that Boy George has his own room purely for a relaxing hobby. PK’s wife Dorit Kemsley – a Real Housewife of Beverley Hills – has flown over to join in the house tour judging.

Inside Boy George’s house

Boy George’s house, featured on Selling Super Houses, is situated directly opposite Hampstead Heath, on 0.25 of an acre plot. It is a Grade II Listed Gothic Villa originally known as ‘The Logs’ built around 1868.

The mansion sits on the corner of Well Road at the junction with East Heath Road. Refurbished over a three-year period, and is the former home of comedian Marty Feldman and singer Sam Smith!

A meditation tower and party room fill just two rooms in the Hampstead house. The five-bedroom property boasts triple-height ceilings, a Buddhist meditation tower, and a skylight ceiling.

Hampstead mansion on Selling Super Houses

Boy George hopes that the Selling Super Houses cast will have the flair and talent to sell his mansion. PK Kemsley warns the agents “not to mess this up” as whoever does will be eliminated from the competition.

He has a few rules for the line-up of estate agents setting foot in his home. He says: “If there’s no rock and roll in their sales pitch if there’s no drama, they are sort of missing the point of who lives there.”

PK convinces Boy George, 62, to make some “exaggerated demands” for the sellers. This involves wiping down every surface after it has been touched and ensuring“absolute silence” in his meditation room.

They are also advised to say a Buddhist prayer before entering the house. “They can just say Nam Myōhō Renge Kyō, which is a charm,” Boy George suggests to PK.

Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage

Musician’s home for sale in 2022

The Selling Super Houses Hampstead home, which has been covered with expensive and colorful pieces of art, went up for sale in September 2022. Boy George bought the property in the eighties.

Estate agent Aston Chase is selling the iconic home. It has a grand entrance hallway and has not dropped its price since it first went up for sale last year – but the agents will do their best to help!

