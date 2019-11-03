Brave Valentino Novelli features in Celebrity Hunted 2019 as he recovers from cancer in hospital

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s Hunted first aired in 2015 with the Celebrity edition of the show airing in 2017.

Now, in 2019, Celebrity Hunted is onto its third series.

Among the remaining cast are chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli, ex-Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson and ex-rugby players Gavin Henson and Martin Offiah.

Episode 4 of the show sees Chefs Jean-Christophe and Aldo visit Jean-Christophe’s three-year-old son, Valentino, who is in remission from cancer.

Meet Jean Christophe

Jean-Christophe is a French celebrity chef who worked as a Head Chef for Elie de Rothschild at the age of just 19. In 1983 he moved from his hometown in Northern France to the UK and ran Keith Floyd’s pub, ‘The Maltster’ for a year.

Jean-Christophe, 58, opened four restaurants in London in 1996 which was the beginning of his cookery empire. He has two sons and a daughter and is currently in a relationship with Michelle Kennedy.

Valentino Novelli: Cancer

Jean and Michelle have a three-year-old son named Valentino who was diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks after he was born in 2016.

The couple found a lump on the side of their son’s neck and rushed him to A&E.

The Daily Mail reported in September 2018 that due to the number of tumours found in Valentino’s neck, it was too risky to operate and the baby had to undergo intensive chemotherapy.

At three years old Valentino has overcome stage four childhood cancer.

How is Valentino in 2019?

Thankfully Valentino was given the all-clear in April 2018.

He’s currently in remission at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Although Valentino is now cancer-free, the three-year-old has been diagnosed with autism in 2019.

Speaking to The Express, Jean-Christophe praised the NHS for their work. He said: “When Michelle told me he has severe autism I just thought ‘thank f***, at least he’s alive’.”

