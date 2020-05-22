Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

First Dates Hotel is back for its new series in 2020, bringing another cast of daters looking for a romantic partner.

The Channel 4 dating programme is filmed at the Italian luxury resort Aquapetra Resort & Spa and summer love is at its best when it is set in a sunny and warm destination like Italy.

In episode 4 (Thursday, May 21st), Breeny Lee checked in the hotel to have a romantic dinner at the First Dates restaurant.

While Breeny is not a newbie to the camera as she’s a social media star – has she been lucky to find love on the Channel 4 show?

Meet Breeny Lee

Breeny is a relationship guru, YouTuber and social media influencer from London.

Given that she has experience in offering relationship advice you would expect that she has been lucky in love. However, she has been single for 12 years!

Between 2010 and 2014, she studied BA in Fashion and Apparel Design at the University of the Arts London and joined the circle of professional YouTube vloggers in 2013.

Breeny has whopping 388k followers on her YouTube channel where she shares videos on relationships, self-worth and love.

Her date on First Dates Hotel was 30-year-old personal trainer Bavoray Stevens.

Are Breeny and Bavoray still together?

Reality Titbit believes that Breeny and Bavoray are no longer together.

While the two haven’t confirmed anything on social media yet, we found a cheeky post from one of Breeny’s friends suggesting that she is in a relationship with someone else now.

In an Instagram Story, Breeny’s pal and influencer Amina wrote: My homie @breenylee is currently on #firstdateshotel on Channel 4 & it’s so funny cos she was single when it was filmed, and it’s just airing now when she’s all boo’ed up!”

Breeny hasn’t revealed who she’s dating now, but make sure to follow her on social media for future updates.

Follow Breeny and Bavoray on Instagram

Breeny is a megastar on Instagram with 154k followers at the time of writing. Her YouTube career has helped her get massive hits on all her social media channels.

You can follow her under the name @breenylee.

We also found Bavoray who’s on Instagram under the handle @bavy_pt.

