Britain's Most Expensive Home: Does John Caudwell have a wife? Inside the billionaire's love life!

The name ‘Caudwell’ may ring bells for many for being one of the best-known children’s charities in the UK – Caudwell Children.

Now, we get to meet the man and billionaire behind the charity – John Caudwell. He sold Phones 4u in 2006 for just under 1.5 billion pounds, now Channel 4 follow him as he attempts to create one of the most expensive homes in Britain.

He’s the man at the centre of Channel 4’s ‘Britain’s Most Expensive Home: Building for a Billionaire’. Does John Caudwell have a wife? Let’s get to know more about his love life…

John Caudwell wife

In his life, John has had three wives. The first was Kate McFarlane, the pair were married for 25 years, then violinist Jane Burgess. Finally, John was married to Claire Johnson for 15 years.

John, 66, has five children and is now in a relationship with Modesta Vžesniauskaitė, 35. The pair met five years ago in Monaco on a bike ride.

Modesta said: “We spent about eight hours talking all the way from the start to the finish line. One day I felt chemistry, I felt this man is more than a friend. But the age gap was a big question for myself.”

She explained during the Channel 4 show that she was looking for a man no more than 10 years older than her, no one divorced and no one with children.

She continued: “When I met John, somehow that wasn’t that important.”

Who is Modesta Vžesniauskaitė?

Modesta is a road racing cyclist who hails from Lithuania. She took part in the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics.

She is currently a member of Forna d’Asorno cycling team in Italy. Modesta writes in her Twitter bio: “Diploma – Health and physical activity”, so we can assume she’s done some studying in her time.

Meet Modesta on Instagram

Overseeing the £68million renovations alongside John is his partner Modesta.

You can follow her on Instagram @modesta.vzesniauskaite where she has over 8,000 followers.

Modesta writes in her bio: “Mother. Philanthrope, Olympian, Road Cyclist for 17 years.”

She also makes mention of the impressive fact that she speaks English, Russian, Italian, French and Lithuanian.”

