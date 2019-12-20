University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Buy It Now for Christmas is proving to be the perfect gift guide this year, giving all kinds of inspirations from stocking fillers to main presents.

The Channel 4 buying programme sees real inventors, creators and sellers go up against a panel of industry buyers and real shoppers, trying to flog their creations for the festive season.

Episode 4 (Thursday, December 19th) saw everything from party socks and reusable bottles to creaky floorboards and shaky washing machines.

So, where can you get the After Socks and Plugull from episode 4? Find out here!

What are the After Socks from episode 4?

Amsterdam lovebirds Joel and Monika came up with an idea to solve every party-going girl’s problem after a big night out: wanting to take off their heels.

So, they create After Socks, a super soft sock with a PVC sole, sturdy enough to walk home in. Joel described the After Socks as the “perfect stocking filler for girls who just wanna have fun.”

Already, Joel and Monika have invested €80,000 into their sock business, but it looks like that investment is paying off!

Both Amazon and JML placed orders for 2,000 units each and they managed to sell 31 pairs of socks with the audience buyers. They made a total retail of £32,308 just from the show!

How to buy After Socks

Currently, you can buy After Socks though their website for €12.99. This is a slightly higher price than Joel and Monika were retailing them for in the episode.

The original price was just £7.99.

So far, they have sold all 4,000 units on JML and Amazon – they were sold for the original price on both websites. You can sign up to find out when they will next be in stock on the JML website.

Buy Plugull this Christmas

Another roaring success on the show was product designer Michael.

He had come up with the idea of Plugull after visiting his arthritic grandmother. Plugull is the simple device to help you pull your plugs out of the wall sockets. They come in a range of stylish colours, are made with recyclable materials and also made in the UK.

What’s more, it costs just £2.99!

Although Amazon didn’t go for the idea, in a Buy It Now for Christmas first, JML doubled their original offer of 2,500 units for exclusivity on the Plugull. This meant Lakeland’s offer of 1,000 units went down the drain immediately.

Currently, Plugull is on its way to JML and you can sign up to be notified when it is in stock on their website here.

