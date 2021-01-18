Can Married At First Sight couples get annulment? Channel 4 secrets revealed!











The Channel 4 show puts a dramatic twist on marriage, as two singletons say their vows the first time they lay eyes on each other.

Married At First Sight puts dating aside, and flies past the engagement stage, matching two people before each other – on their wedding day.

While divorce might be on the cards for some married couples under general circumstances, viewers have quizzed the option of annulment.

So can couples on Married At First Sight get annulment? Let’s find out…

How does Marriage at First Sight work?

Two singletons are matched by relationship experts, and get married on the day of the first time they meet.

They are then put to the test through several challenges, including moving in together for 6 weeks, as well as going on a (paid-for!) honeymoon.

Each couple regularly attends relationship counselling with experts.

They are also given the choice to have a vow renewal ceremony towards the end of the series, depending on how well they get along.

Can the show’s couples get annulment?

Yes, but they will need to go through a court process

Michael and Meka, from Married at First Sight season 10, were granted an annulment after claiming their marriage wasn’t real.

Meka took to Instagram to tell her followers that they had originally agreed to divorce, before Michael decided to try for an annulment instead.

They attended virtual court to get the annulment, with Michael reportedly stating that he didn’t believe the TV marriage was real, and that Meka changing her name led him to believe she was hiding something.

Does Married At First Sight pay for divorces?

Yes

As reported by Closer, the show’s executive producer revealed that they provide assistance only “within a certain period” to cover the legal costs.

He also said that the amount provided is very nominal.

So, while the show does help couples to pay for divorces – it is likely they may have to contribute their own share to officially call off the marriage.

