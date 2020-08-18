Married At First Sight Australia is where couples see each other in the flesh for the first time… on their wedding day.

Now being aired on E4 for the first time three years later, Monday’s episode saw Carly Bowyer finding love with Justin Fischer.

The couple decided to become newlyweds just minutes after first laying eyes on each other. But what are Carly and Justin up to now? Are they still together?

We’ve done all the research for you but bear in mind that some spoilers follow down below.

Married at First Sight Australia: Carly and Justin

Born in Victoria, Carly is a marketing manager who describes herself as an “unapologetically me”. Her own parents have been together for over 30 years and she wants to find the man of her dreams.

As for Justin, he is a self-made entrepreneur who owns three companies. He is the classic workaholic who has found success in business, but not in his personal life. He is also a father of two young daughters.

After their wedding, Carly quickly picked up some of Justin’s personality traits. She noticed that he was confident and picky.

“If he always gets what he wants, I am a little bit confused as maybe to why he is here,” Carly admitted. “Why doesn’t he have a girlfriend? Why isn’t he already married? That to me was just like a little bit of a red flag.”

So, did Carly and Justin make it work after their marriage? If you want to find out if the two are still together, note that spoilers follow down below.

Carly and Justin still together?

No, Carly and Justin are no longer together. The two have called it quits after accepting that their marriage won’t work out the way they want to.

Speaking to Confidential (via Daily Mail), Carly criticised the matchmaking experts and explained why it’s “virtually impossible” to find love on the dating series.

Carly said:

I would say don’t go on a reality show to find love, you’re probably not going to find it. It’s virtually impossible. The couples know nothing about each other, they’re [matched] by experts who don’t know them either so it’s pretty bloody unlikely.

Where are Carly and Justin now?

Carly is in a relationship with actor Neil Goldsmith. He appeared as a security guard on the Australian soap Neighbours.

Neil and Carly are expecting their first child together which they revealed in a sweet Instagram post in June this year.

As for Justin, it looks like he’s focusing more on the relationship with his two daughters.

