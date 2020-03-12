Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

There’s not long until the finale of Celebs Go Dating now and it seems like some stars may have found a potential partner on the show.

One of the couples that is going strong with every episode is This Morning presenter Alison Hammond and her new man Ben Kusi.

However, that’s not Ben’s first appearance on Celebs Go Dating as he went on a date with TOWIE star Gemma Collins in a previous series of the E4 show.

So, when did Gemma and Ben dated on the show? And how did it go? Let’s find out.

Who is Ben Kusi?

Ben is an audio-visual technician from Kent. Apart from working in the audiovisual industry, Ben is also an aspiring actor.

In fact, he trained at The Poor School and Workhouse Theatre in London for two years.

On his Mandy profile, Ben says he’s good with different accents, particularly with Irish, American and West African.

The 41-year-old is currently dating Alison on Celebs Go Dating with the two rumoured to be already an official couple after their stint on the show.

Celebs Go Dating: Ben Kusi and Gemma Collins

As mentioned, this is not the first time we’ve seen Ben on Celebs Go Dating.

He first appeared in the 2018 series of the E4 show when he went out on a date with Gemma.

However, Gemma and Ben didn’t hit it off and after a couple of dates, Gemma called it quits.

What are people saying about Ben and Alison?

Some viewers have taken to Twitter to say that they’re worried Ben might hurt Alison’s feelings.

One Celebs Go Dating fan tweeted:

I’m worried for Alison. Ben was on the show dating Gemma Collins it seems he will do anything to be on tv and go on that holiday. Don’t want her heart to break.

