It’s always exciting to watch a new batch of celebrities competing against each other in Celebrity Bake Off.
The star-studded cast of this year’s series includes Love Island‘s Ovie Soko, This Morning‘s Alison Hammond, The One Show‘s Alex Jones, among many more.
Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are hosting the series for one last time together as Sandi has decided to leave the hit Channel 4 show.
So, who’s baking in the tent tonight? Let’s meet the cast for the second episode (March 17th)!
Celebrity Bake Off 2020 episode 2: Cast
- Richard Dreyfuss
- Patsy Palmer
- James Buckley
- Scarlett Moffatt
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard is a 72-year-old American actor.
Best known for appearing in hit ’70s and ’90s films, he has received a number of nominations and movie awards during his acting career.
Some of these include a Golden Globe and a BAFTA in 1978 romantic drama The Goodbye Girl. He also scooped an Oscar for Best Actor in the same movie.
Patsy Palmer
Patsy is a 47-year-old actress from London.
She is best known for her roles as Natasha in Grange Hill and Bianca in the BBC One soap EastEnders between 1993 and 2014.
In 2014, the actress moved to Malibu with her husband Richard Merkel and their four children.
We all have a story . Tell someone you trust . Sometimes it might feel overwhelming to figure out all the twists and turns but don’t hold it in you don’t have too . No one that loves you will judge you . Would you judge someone ? Of course you wouldn’t you would hug them first then say “ let’s sort this out together “ don’t go to the wall . Get some breath between it . Even a little bit will get you through . Trust me I know . 🦋
James Buckley
James is a stand-up comedian, actor and YouTuber from Croydon.
Inbetweeners fans, you will recognise James for portraying Jay in the award-winning E4 sitcom.
Some of his other memorable roles are in the sitcom White Gold and the comedy series I Feel Bad.
Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett is a TV personality and presenter.
The 30-year-old rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with her family.
Since then, Scarlett became 2016 I’m a Celebrity winner and has landed several presenting gigs.
