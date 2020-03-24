Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s the third week of Celebrity Bake Off and a new batch of celebs will be baking to compete for the coveted Star Baker title.

For a third year in a row, the Channel 4 series has partnered up with charitable campaign Stand Up To Cancer. As usual, the cooking programme aims to bring awareness to cancer research and raise money for the charity.

Four new celebrities will enter the tent to create showstopper cakes in a bid to impress the judges with their baking skills.

So, let’s meet the cast of tonight’s episode (March 24th)!

Celebrity Bake Off episode 3: Cast

Tan France

Caroline Quentin

Joel Dommett

Johanna Konta

Tan, 36, is a fashion designer and TV presenter.

He was a fashion expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye and co-presented the reality show Next In Fashion.

Tan discovered his passion for the fashion industry at a young age when his grandparents used to own a clothing factory.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline is a 59-year-old actress and TV host.

She’s most memorable for her appearances in the sitcom Men Behaving Badly and the ITV crime series Blue Murder.

Caroline lives with her husband Sam Farmer and their children in Cornwall where they enjoy boating and fishing.

Joel Dommett

Joel is an actor, comedian and presenter.

Some of his presenting gigs include I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp and the quiz show Hey Tracey. Most recently, Joel hosted the first UK series of The Masked Singer on ITV.

The comedian was supposed to be on a tour starting this month, but the events have been postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Johanna Konta

Johanna is a tennis player from Sydney.

The 28-year-old professional represented Australia until 2012. However, she became a British citizen in that same year and started playing for Britain.

The British number one stepped down from the 2020 Fed Cup to protect her body from injuries this season.

