Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s the fourth week of Celebrity Bake Off and a new batch of celebs will have the chance to prove their baking skills in the tent.

The Channel 4 cooking show has returned for its third partnership series with Stand Up To Cancer to raise awareness for life-saving cancer research.

And this week, four new celebs will compete in a bid to create the best showstopper cakes.

So, let’s meet the cast baking tonight (March 31st)!

Celebrity Bake Off episode 4: Cast

Joe Sugg

Alison Hammond

Alex Jones

James Blunt

Joe Sugg

Joe is a YouTube blogger and social media personality. He rose to fame after starting his own YouTube channel and has gone on to become an author, dancer and actor.

In fact, he appeared in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer and girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

In 2019, Joe joined the West End production The Waitress as Ogie. Plus, he and Dianne will be starring on The Joe & Dianne Show but that has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

Alison Hammond

Alison is a familiar face on the telly, best-known for presenting segments on This Morning.

She also took part in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! back in 2010 and appeared in the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Most recently, Alison took part in the 2020 series of Celebs Go Dating, though she hasn’t been lucky to find love with date Ben Kusi.

Plus, the presenter is a keen TikTok user and we’re all here for it.

YES, PLEASE: Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off pack: Where to buy the Star Baker apron and 2020 kit!

Alex Jones

Alex is a host on the BBC evening programme The One Show.

The 43-year-old comes from Wales and one of her first presenting gigs was on the Welsh show A Song for Wales. After that, she has gone on to present and appear in several other BBC shows.

Alex has been co-presenting The One Show since 2010 after replacing Christine Bleakley.

James Blunt

James is an English singer and songwriter. The 46-year-old was born in Tidworth, Hampshire and has served in the British Army in the past.

James’ hit single ‘You’re Beautiful’ was on top of the charts in the UK and many other countries across the world.

The singer has scooped a number of music awards, including two from Brit Awards and two from MTV Video Music Awards.

WATCH CELEBRITY BAKE OFF FROM TUESDAY, MARCH 10TH AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK