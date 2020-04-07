It’s the fifth and final week of Celebrity Bake Off 2020 series and the four final celebs enter the famous baking tent.
The Channel 4 cooking programme has partnered up with Stand Up To Cancer for a third time, aiming to raise awareness for cancer research and inspire viewers at home to create their own charity fairs in the future.
In episode 5 (Tuesday, April 7th), a new line-up of famous celebs will be baking and creating their own versions of showstopper cakes.
So, let’s meet the final four contestants of Celebrity Bake Off’s 2020 series!
Celebrity Bake Off episode 5: Cast
- Kelly Brook
- Carol Vorderman
- Rob Rinder
- Mo Gilligan
Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook is a model and actress from Kent. The 40-year-old has appeared in a number of movies and shows in the UK and in the US.
For instance, she played in the American sitcom One Big Happy, the 2007 film Fishtales and the 2010 Piranha 3D.
In the UK, Kelly is known for her appearances in Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Juice and Britain’s Got Talent.
Carol Vorderman
Carol is a 59-year-old host, born in Bedford. She rose to fame after appearing in the Channel 4 game show Countdown which she presented between 1982 and 2008 – that’s 26 years in total!
Most recently, Carol hosted the ITV show Food Glorious Food in 2011 and appeared in the 2016 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.
Rob Rinder
Rob, 41, is a criminal barrister and presenter.
He is best-known for presenting the ITV series Judge Rinder since 2011 and Channel 4’s The Rob Rinder Verdict.
Mo Gilligan
Mo is a stand-up comedian and actor. The 32-year-old currently appears on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show.
He also had his own show called The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan which started in 2019.
