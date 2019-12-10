Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Tis’ the season for random celebrity specials.

With Christmas 2019 now in full swing, copious amounts of Christmas specials will be airing on telly as the reality TV schedule becomes a festive feast of celebrities in Christmas jumpers.

From the Crystal Maze to Come Dine with Me, Channel 4 is going all out with their seasonal supply of celebs.

The Celebrity Christmas Come Dine with Me features a host of stars who have been in the limelight this year so here’s everything you need to know from the start date to the cast.

Celebrity Come Dine with Me 2019: Start date

The brand new Christmas series will launch on Monday, December 16th and finish on Friday, December 20th.

Each of the five episodes will air throughout that week, airing on E4 at 7:30 pm. Channel 4 say:

Every night in this new series, one celebrity contestant will host a festive dinner party in the hopes of wowing their guests and bagging the £1000 cash prize for a charity of their choice. Kicking off with a Christmas Special is Australian drag superstar Courtney Act.

SUPER CAST: Meet the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 contestants

Meet the cast of Celebrity Christmas Come Dine with Me

Alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act is a completely random and bizarre muddle of characters from the world of TV both past and present.

The ‘original Ant and Dec’, TV presenter duo Dick and Dom will co-host a dinner for their night while former Ex on The Beach star Charlotte Dawson will also get a chance to test her hand in the kitchen. Good luck.

The early favourite to take home the kitchen crown is showbiz legend Debbie McGee while Snapchat icon Stevo The Madman is sure to bring something completely different to the table. In fact, we have no idea what he is going to bring to the table.

THE BOSS: University Challenge: Brandon is Imperial College’s quirky genius!

The ultimate episode guide

Episode 1 (Monday, December 16th) will see Courtney host the proceedings and kick-start the dinner mayhem with a vegan-only menu.

Tuesday night will pass over the cooking duties to Charlotte Dawson before Stevo the Madman packs the heat with his Caribbean-themed night on Wednesday.

Finally, Thursday evening belongs to Debbie McGee before the grand finale is held at Dick and Dom’s bungalow.

And if you miss any of the episodes then you should be able to catch-up via the ALL4 media player while a repeat of the full series will air on Sunday, December 22nd with back to back episodes from 5 pm.

📸 GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK