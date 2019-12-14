Celebrity Coach Trip 2020: Start date, time and travel locations!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebrity Coach Trip is back for a third season in 2020. The Channel 4 show has had such success that it’s back for more. Brendan Sheerin is ready to take a new group of celebrities on an adventure with his coach and clipboard in tow.

Previous series of Celebrity Coach Trip have seen TV stars from programmes such as Geordie Shore, Love Island and TOWIE as well as pop group legends and social media stars.

By the looks of the cast list, things aren’t much different for the 2020 series and the lineup is set to make for some hilarious moments.

So, when is the Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 start date? Let’s take a look…

Celebrity Coach Trip 2020: Start date

The third series of Celebrity Coach Trip kicks off from Monday, January 6th.

Episode 1 airs from 7:30 pm until 9 pm on Channel 4.

The celebrities will be taken on a three-week tour of Europe by none other than Coach Trip’s main man Brendan Sheerin.

Where do the travel on Celebrity Coach Trip 2020?

As always, if you’re not popular on Coach Trip, you’ll be voted off – celebrity or not.

As the days and weeks roll on, the booted-off celebrities are replaced by new famous faces as they go.

The show starts as it means to go on with the famous pairs jumping on board the coach in the glamorous St. Tropez.

They’ll tour many countries all around Europe and take part in tonnes of activities including water sports, martial arts, dancing, drawing and more.

Celebrity Coach Trip – meet the celebrities!

Taking part in the 2020 series of Celebrity Coach Trip are the following celebrities:

TOWIE couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou

Father and daughter duo from Gogglebox Amy and Jonathan Tapper

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts and partner, actor Kate Holderness

Bandmembers of boyband Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe

Internet pranksters Woody and Kleiny

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV personality Rustie Lee

More celebrities may be swapped in for those voted off of the show once it starts.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP 2020 ON CHANNEL 4 FROM MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH AT 7:30 PM.