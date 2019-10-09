Celebrity Coach Trip: Has Kate Lawler had plastic surgery? Looking radiant at 39!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Chucking a load of reality TV stars, singers and social media gurus onto a coach for the summer could sound like a disaster in the making.

But someone up for the challenge of taking a group of celebs on a tour of Europe is Coach Trip’s very own Brendan Sheerin.

The 60-year-old is back for another series of Celebrity Coach Trip in 2019 which kicked off from October 7th.

Kate Lawler is one of the contestants starring in the celebrity series alongside her pal Arron Crascall, so let’s get to know more about the Celebrity Coach Trip contestant.

Coach Trip: Who is Kate Lawler?

Kate Lawler was the first female contestant to win Big Brother UK.

She appeared in series 3 which aired in 2002 alongside housemates Jade Goody, Alex Sibley and Jonathan Regan.

Kate is pretty much reality TV royalty and following Big Brother, she went on to be a radio DJ for Capital FM. In 2006 she also starred in Love Island 2 and came in third place.

Today she’s a radio presenter for Virgin Radio, replacing Matt Richardson. Kate has over 100,000 Instagram followers and also works as an ambassador for the RSPCA.

Meet Kate Lawler’s fiance

Kate Lawler’s fiance is called Martin, however, his nickname is Boj.

He has over 2,800 followers on Instagram and can be followed under the handle @thenotoriousboj.

Boj features on Kate Lawler’s podcast Maybe Baby which is aimed at “the podcast for the parentally undecided”.

The other loves in Kate’s life include her two dogs, Baxter, a Border Terrier and Shirley, a mix of Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Yorkshire Terrier, Chihuahua and Whippet.

Has Kate had cosmetic surgery?

Kate is certainly looking fantastic at 39 years old and it could be down to luck but it looks like Kate has had some help along the way.

Back in 2012, the Big Brother series 3 winner had a subtle nose job with cosmetic surgery company MYA.

Other than her rhinoplasty, it’s unconfirmed as to whether Kate has had any more surgery. She has spoken of how she lives a healthy lifestyle, walking for half an hour to an hour each day, seven days a week and attending exercise boot camps to stay fit.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP SERIES 5 AT 7:30 PM ON E4 EVERY MONDAY FROM OCTOBER 7TH 2019.