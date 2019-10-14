Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Coach Trip is back in 2019 and the competition is getting cattier than ever before.

Each time the travellers are lined up to vote, tactics, feelings and grudges are brought into the deiciion-making and it’s certainly not pretty.

The Channel 4 series airs each Monday night at 9 pm.

Episode 6 saw the departure of one couple of singers and the following episode saw two more join the trip.

So, who is H? And is Steps still going today?

Who is H from Steps?

H from Steps is actually called Ian Watkins and he was one-fifth of super famous pop group Steps in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.

Explaining his stage name, H said on Celebrity Coach Trip: “‘H’ stands for hyperactive, and I was called that from when I was about nine years old.”

The 43-year-old gave the rest of the coach trip celebrities a treat in episode 6 when he taught them all the dance moves to one of Steps’ hit singles ‘Tragedy’.

H is on Instagram as @ianhwatkins with over 42,000 followers. The singer is clearly a huge fan of a selfie and often takes to social media to keep his fans up-to-date with everything going on in his life.

Is Steps still going today?

The singer revealed in episode 7 that Steps have sold around 30 million records worldwide and were once turned down by Simon Cowell back in the day.

Although there have been a few breaks in-between, Steps have been going as a pop supergroup since 1997.

The group released their first single ‘5,6,7,8’ and gained international fame and success.

From 1997 – 2001 the group were together and they then parted ways in 2001. However, a reunion was on the cards in 2011 and the pop stars are still performing together today.

Faye, Lee, Lisa, Claire and H are back together in 2019 and according to Female First, they’re to release an album this year.

Who is H paired with on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019?

Happy-go-lucky H joined the Celebrity Coach Trip bus as a single traveller.

He was more than pleased to be paired with a fellow pop star in the form of ex-Sugababe Amelle Berrabah.

Amelle and H hit it off straight away and it looks like their bubbly personalities will compliment each other.

