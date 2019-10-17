Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Brendan Sheerin is back on Channel 4 along with a huge coach-full of celebrities because Celebrity Coach Trip is here for a second series!

The show has seen famous faces young and old on the coach including H from Steps, a Sugababe, Vicky Pattison and David Hasselhoff’s daughter.

Season 2 of Celebrity Coach Trip kicked off from Monday, October 7th 2019.

Comedian Sarah Keyworth is cracking jokes all over the shop alongside her teammate and bestie, Francis Boulle. So, who is Francis from Celebrity Coach Trip?

Who is Francis from Celebrity Coach Trip?

Francis Boulle is probably most recognised for appearing on Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea.

The 30-year-old joined the show in 2011 and appeared in over 80 episodes alongside his friends Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock.

Francis often dips in and out of the show, leaving and then later appearing in the 2016 spin-off series Made in Chelsea: South of France. It was announced ahead of series 18 that he wouldn’t be returning to the show for series 18.

MEET FRANCIS’ PARTNER: Get to know Sarah Keyworth: Age, partner and the Coach Trip star’s career!

Does Francis Boulle have a girlfriend?

A report from The Daily Mail in July reveals that Francis broke up with a long term girlfriend in 2019.

He and actress Katy Reece were in a relationship for two years and Francis described the break up as “awful”.

Previous to Katy, Francis is said to have dated Harry Potter’s Emma Watson and Sophia Sassoon.

The Daily Mail reported that Francis revealed his break-up news on his Private Parts Podcast which he shares with Jamie Laing.

Is Francis on Instagram?

Yes! The reality TV star and mega-rich businessman is on Instagram.

Francis has over 220,000 followers and can be found under the handle @Francis.Boulle.

Fans can get to know Francis a little more through his Insta page where he writes in his bio that he’s a: “Comedian, Literal and figurative gold miner” as well as adding his interests which include Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, surfing, skating and polo.

WHAT THE: Are Vicky Pattison and Scott Thomas together? The Celebrity Coach Trip couple look cosy!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 18 EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE