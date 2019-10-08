Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

As far as random and obscure celebs go, Celebrity Coach Trip has a habit of dishing out the bizarre.

In the previous season, the Channel 4 show gave us eventual winner Mutya Buena and gal-pal Lisa Maffia, who were part of popular noughties bands Sugababes and So Solid Crew.

Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 welcomes us to stars from the world of Love Island, Made in Chelsea and, of course, that random guy James Hill.

Ever heard of him?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cocksure 32-year-old from how he found fame over the years to his girlfriend on Instagram.

Who is James Hill? How did he become famous?

James is a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

His rise to fame came in 2014 after featuring in popular BBC series The Apprentice. Although he didn’t win, James won over fans with his charismatic and playful nature, which made him stand out given the show’s often dull characters and serious business format.

The icing on the cake came when it was revealed that James had also formed a romantic relationship with fellow contestant Lauren Riley during filming, which cemented his ‘Jack the lad’ stereotype.

What else has he been on?

One year later, James was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother series 16, with the series airing on Channel 5.

In more recent years, the 32-year-old has popped up on ITV dating show Celebrity Dinner Date as well as one-off Channel 4 show Five Star Hotel.

James dropped into the celebrity-managed hotel to help oversee procedures, although his thirst for power caused friction with former Made in Chelsea man Spencer Matthews and forged a hilariously petty rivalry.

DELICIOUS: How to make Jamie Oliver’s parsnip soup step by step – Meat-Free Meals!

Follow the Celebrity Coach Trip star on Instagram!

You can follow James on Instagram under @jameshill, where has just over 70,000 followers.

On LinkedIn, James simply states that he runs “multiple businesses” although there are no exact details.

Who is James’ girlfriend?

In 2016 it was announced that James was in a serious relationship with a Topshop assistant called Naomi Hibbert.

Well, the pair are still dating now!

James and Naomi have been snapping each other on Instagram across summer with their relationship now tipping over the two-year mark.

You can follow stunning brunette Naomi on Insta under @naomimargot_. She is 23 years old and nine years younger than James.

FINGERS CROSSED: Will there be another Five Star Hotel series 2 this year?

How to watch Coach Trip 2019

Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 airs every weeknight on E4 at 7:30 pm.

The series will run for 10 episodes (two weeks). You can catch up with any missed episodes via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP EVERY WEEKNIGHT ON E4 AT 7:30 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE