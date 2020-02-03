University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me is back!

After a week of entertainment over Christmas featuring the likes of Dick and Dom, Courtney Act and more, the hit cooking competition is back on our screens this 2020.

The series returned last Monday (Monday, January 27th) and saw Dani Harmer take home the prize money for charity.

But who is taking on the competition in the second week? Find out about the Celebrity Come Dine With Me cast for week 2 here!

Celebrity Come Dine With Me week 2 – meet the cast

If you thought there was a good lineup of celebs already, then wait ’til you see who’s on the menu for week 2… Channel 4 have roped in reality TV royalty!

Jay Hutton

First up to cook is Jay Hutton from Tattoo Fixers.

The 29-year-old tattoo artist is a regular on the E4 show, but who knows whether his creative talents in the studio will translate to the kitchen?

Steven Arnold

Next up is 45-year-old actor Steven Arnold.

Steven is a familiar face for Coronation Street fans although he left the ITV soap opera in 2010. He had starred on the show for 15 years as Ashley Peacock.

Steven has worked largely on stage and occasionally on screen since departing from the major soap.

Dawn Ward

Dawn Ward is one of the jewels in The Real Housewives of Cheshire crown and wife to former professional footballer Ashley Ward.

Sassy, confident, outspoken; we’re sure Dawn won’t be afraid of telling her competitors how it is when it comes to their cooking.

We can’t wait to see what Dawn has lined up for the third episode on Wednesday, February 5th!

Ewen MacIntosh

If you’re a fan of the OG Office, then we’re sure you’ll remember Ewen.

The 46-year-old actor made his name playing the part of Keith Bishop in the hilarious Ricky Gervais series.

Since the show finished airing after just two seasons, Ewen has gone on to have other smaller roles in shows such as Miranda and Little Britain.

Charlotte Crosby

Rounding off the week is none other than Geordie Shore’s darling, Charlotte Crosby.

Since leaving the hit MTV reality series, Charlotte has become one of the most recognisable faces in reality television, having starred in the likes of Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, and Just Tattoo of Us. Charlotte even had her own show, The Charlotte Show!

