Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Channel 4 has brought back Celebrity Come Dine With Me for a new series and there’s a new bunch of celebrities taking part in the popular cooking show.

One of them is children’s TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips who’s brought his signature charm and humour to cook for fellow contestants in a bid to become the perfect party dinner host.

So who is Dave? Let’s get to know the TV legend more, as well as his age, show business career and social media presence.

Who is Dave Benson Phillips?

Dave is a 55-year-old children’s television presenter, best known for presenting Playhouse Disney from 1998-2006.

Prior to that, he had worked on The Fun Song Factory between 1994-1998.

He first became interested in the entertainment industry while working as an Usher at the Polka Theatre in London.

SPLASH THE CASH: Dawn Ward’s net worth explored

Dave Benson’s showbusiness career – gunge, gunge, gunge!

In 1991, Dave was given his own show on BBC One when he signed to present Get Your Own Back.

After that, he presented Wake Up in the Wild Room on ITV. Since 2012, he has co-hosted Let’s Rock The Moor! alongside radio and TV presenter Pat Sharp.

Recently, Dave has done a live version of the BBC One show called Get Your Own Back Live.

Dave Benson Phillips on Instagram

Dave is not a newbie to Instagram and you can find him under the name of @davebensonphill.

He has 163 posts on his profile, but only 2,143 followers at the moment.

KA-CHING Who won the money in Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2019?

A battle with online trolls

Over the years, Dave has become a victim of online trolling.

In 2019, a death hoax surfaced online, which claimed that he had died in a car crash.

There were also false rumours that he had worked on a soft-porn TV sex line, and that he was no longer landing presenting gigs because of a nervous breakdown.

WATCH CELEBRITY COME DINE WITH ME WEEKNIGHTS AT 7.30 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK