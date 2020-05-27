Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns for a new series this year with the likes of some returning and new celebs.

The Channel 4 series has become a staple programme on Friday nights, providing much-needed laughter and light-hearted content during the lockdown.

And while viewers enjoy seeing ordinary people watching telly, it’s way more fun to see the hilarious reactions of celebs and their families.

So, when does the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox start? Here are a confirmed start date and episode guide!

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: Start date

The 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox kicks off on Friday, June 5th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

The series have had their evening timeslot for many years now, meaning that a Friday night is always reserved for a good old dose of armchair critiques and their hilarious reviews on weekly TV programmes.

The first celeb series of Gogglebox in 2019 consisted of 6 episodes in total, airing every Friday.

Therefore, we expect to see at least 6 instalments in the 2020 edition as well.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: Cast

This year we’ll see a couple of returning celebs, as well as new additions to the Gogglebox family.

Back with their expertise are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

Newbies to this year’s series are Zoe Ball and her son Woody, Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra, as well as Love Island‘s Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore.

Viewers will also see Olympic champion and former boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella.

