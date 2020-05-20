Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Gogglebox launched its first-ever American series this year.

Celebrity Gogglebox USA features a line-up of big names such as Sharon Osbourne, Tyra Banks and singer Meghan Trainor.

The series airs every Wednesday night on E4 in the UK, while US viewers watch it under the slightly different name Celebrity Watch Party.

Taking part in the 2020 series are husband and wife Joe and Michelle Beisner-Buck. So, here’s everything you need to know about the couple, including their ages, careers and Instagram profiles!

Meet Joe and Michelle Buck

Joe, 51, is a sports broadcaster and commentator, while his wife Michelle is a 43-year-old news reporter for ESPN.

The couple married back in 2014 and have two twin sons together. Joe was married to Ann Archambault for 18 years and he has two children with Ann.

Joe and Michelle’s romance blossomed after he asked for her number from one of Michelle’s former colleagues. And the rest is history, as they say…

Joe Buck’s career

Joe is a big name when it comes to sports journalism across the pond.

His journalism career kicked off after joining Fox Sports as a reporter. He is best-known for his coverage on the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

He also received a number of Sports Emmy Awards for his work at Fox Sports.

Joe and his friend Oliver Hudson host the podcast series Daddy Issues with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson where they have interviewed stars like Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s partner Alex Rodriguez.

You can follow Joe on Instagram from the link below.

Michelle Buck’s career

Michelle graduated from Communications at the Metropolitan State University. During her time there, she was part of the Denver Broncos cheerleading group.

Her journalism career kicked off after joining NFL as a reporter on NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning.

Michelle has also reported for Speed Channel, CBS, NBC and ABC as well and has interviewed a number of big sportspeople.

You can follow Michelle on Instagram @michellebeisner where the Celebrity Gogglebox star has more than 27k followers.

