Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Gogglebox never disappoints as there have been three brand-new series this year.

We’ve seen the normal edition, Celebrity Gogglebox USA, and now the UK celebrity series is back for a new season.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back with the likes of returning stars Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie, and a line-up of new cast members.

Also returning this year are BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv. We know enough about Nick, so let’s meet Liv on Instagram and get to know her better!

Meet Liv Grimshaw

Liv, shot for Olivia, is an assistant merchandiser at the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

We found Liv on Linkedin and according to her bio, she worked as a property manager at the real estate firm JLL in Manchester between 2013 and 2016.

After that, she worked for another real estate company before joining Pretty Little Thing as a merchandising administrator.

She hasn’t listed her school or university details so her qualifications remain unknown at the time of publication.

MEET: Who is Zoe Ball’s son Woody on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Follow Liv on Instagram

Liv is already enjoying some stable likes and followers on Instagram.

She currently has nearly 13,000 followers and it’s a good thing that her profile is public. Now that she’s back for another season on Celebrity Gogglebox, her follower count is set to rise.

You can find her under the handle @livjgrimshaw.

Liv and Nick on Celebrity Gogglebox

Liv is absolutely buzzing to be back on the sofa with Nick as armchair experts on weekly TV shows and programmes.

Nick revealed that this time they had to film at a different location because of the lockdown while they maintained a social distance from each other.

The BBC Radio 1 host wrote: “Tonight @c4gogglebox is back on the tellyyyy….bit different this time as we shot on location at a house used for filming, safely far apart from each other.

“Sad to not be at home getting cosy with @livjgrimshaw on the sofa but so happy we got to do it at all in these trying times.”

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX 2020 FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK