Channel 4’s hilarious TV show Gogglebox started in 2013. And after six years the show is still going strong.

Families and friends take to their sofas to catch up on the week’s telly and entertain us in the meantime.

But rather than the Malones and the Siddiquis, 2019 brings us Celebrity Gogglebox as of June 14th.

With celebrities taking part ranging from mega musicians to political figures, there are a couple of actors that have got viewers asking questions.

Who are Celebrity Goggleboxers Emilia and Laurence?

Emilia and Laurence Fox have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox since episode 1.

The telly-watching duo are cousins and come from a family of actors.

Laurence is probably best known for being the lead character in British TV drama Lewis from 2006-2015. He played DS James Hathaway. More recently he plays Lord Palmerston in 2019 ITV series Victoria.

Laurence has also had success as a singer-songwriter and guitarist and has a new album coming out in September 2019.

Emilia has appeared in blockbuster films such as The Pianist, The Soul Keeper and Keeping Mum.

Emilia and Laurence Fox – family

Actress Emilia Fox is 44 years old and was born to Edward Fox and Joanna David.

Her father is brother to James Fox – Laurence’s dad.

Emilia also has a brother, Freddie and a half-sister, Lucy.

Laurence has four siblings, Tom, Robin, Lydia and Jack.

And the famous connections don’t stop there as Laurence’s sister Lydia is married to comedian Richard Ayoade.

Laurence and Emilia Fox – relationships

Given their high flying family status, Laurence and Emilia were always going to end up with other famous faces.

Laurence was married to Billie Piper for eight years, they have two children together, Winston and Eugene.

Emilia has a daughter named Rose with actor Jeremy Gilley. She was previously married to actor Jared Harris for five years.

The Fox’s on Instagram

Being mega famous actors, both the Fox’s are on social media.

Emilia often takes to Twitter giving us a glimpse into her showbiz lifestyle.

Laurence is on Instagram as @lozzafox1 with almost 15,000 followers.

Emilia (@emiliarosefox) has over 42,000 followers on Instagram.

Heaven being with you cuz. Such a laugh. It’s a total joy filming @C4Gogglebox . What a lovely crew. Thank you for my coconut water! Thank you @CazGroves for fab hair and make up and thank you @wyse_london for the perfect summer dress. #gogglebox #gogglefox #meetthefoxes https://t.co/FdkN4s5OGZ — Emilia Fox (@EmiliaFox) June 22, 2019

