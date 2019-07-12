Celebrity Gogglebox: Meet Loyle Carner and his mum Jean!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up For Cancer has rallied some massive figures in sporting, music, TV and more together for 2019.

The Channel 4 show sees the likes of everyone from Kelly Osbourne to Chris Eubank have their say on the week’s telly.

There’s nothing better than seeing other people’s reactions to our best-loved shows and now we can see our favourite celebs as Goggleboxers.

The famous faces are watching tonnes of shows from Love Island to documentaries such as Extreme Tribes and their reactions are priceless!

Getting themselves comfy on the Gogglebox settee this week (July 12th) is family duo Loyle and Jean! So, who is Loyle from Celebrity Gogglebox episode 5? And who is Jean?

Who is Loyle from Celebrity Gogglebox?

Loyle Carner, whose real name is Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner, is a British rapper.

His more well-known songs include ‘Loose Ends‘ and ‘Florence‘. Loyle won an NME award in 2018 for Best British Solo Artist supported by VO5 and his album, ‘Yesterday’s Gone’, was nominated in 2018 for a Mercury Prize.

His 2019 album ‘Not Waving, but Drowning’ was released in April 2019. For tour dates from October 2019 onwards visit Loyle’s website.

You may recognise Loyle from his appearance on Great British Menu and Saturday Kitchen in 2019.

Loyle Carner’s parents

Sitting beside Loyle on the Gogglebox sofa is his mum, Jean.

Loyle was raised by his mother and step-dad. He also has a brother, Ryan, and they grew up in South Croydon, London.

His step-dad – known as Steven Vengeance – worked part-time as a musician. However, he sadly passed away in February 2014. Loyle dedicated a song to him ‘A Little Late‘.

Loyle’s biological father is of Guyanese descent and is also a musician and bookshop worker according to The Evening Standard.

Instagram: Loyle Carner

Loyle, naturally as a famous musician, has a good following on social media. His Insta has racked up over 250,000 followers and his Twitter account has a further 87,000.

He also has a YouTube account with over 80,000 followers and his songs feature the likes of Jorja Smith and Tom Misch.

Loyle often takes to Instagram to share photos of himself and his girlfriend, his dogs, family and to promote his new 2019 album. You can follow him @loylecarner.

