The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox kicks off from Friday, June 5th.

The Channel 4 show is back with the likes of several returning stars, as well as an exciting line-up of new cast members.

For instance, Love Island host and voiceover, Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, as well as BBC host Zoe Ball and her son Woody are the newest additions to the series.

Also taking part in the 2020 edition is Olympic medalist Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig. So, let’s meet the couple and find out more about their relationship.

Meet Nicola and Ella

Nicola Adams, 36, is not a newbie on the TV, but her fans know her best for her massive success on the ring.

Nicola became the first female boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. On top of that, she won a second gold medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

Ella, on the other hand, is a qualified hair and make-up artist and a model. Ella’s profile on Star Now has more information about her, as well as her previous modeling projects.

The two are from Leeds so we believe they met there for the first time.

Nicola and Ella: Relationship timeline

According to Nicola’s social media posts, she and Ella have been in a relationship since May 2018.

One of their earliest social media pictures together dates back to September 2018 when Nicole shared a cool car selfie with Ella.

The couple must have moved in together a few months later as Ella shared a picture with matching Christmas jumpers in November 2018.

The two recently celebrated their second-year anniversary which was on May 28th.

