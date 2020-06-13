Ellissa is a freelance pop culture journalist about to graduate from Goldsmiths university. When she’s not busy writing she loves everything fashion related - you’ll find her reading blogs, scrolling through Instagram and doing lots of shopping.

The latest episode of Celebrity Gogglebox was a big hit with viewers last night.

Celebrities argued over whether they should keep their food in the cupboard or the fridge, reminisced the famous 1966 English World Cup victory and sat in suspense at Daniel Craig’s first Bond film Casino Royale.

But one celebrity couple had the whole nation laughing – who are Emilia Fox and her absolutely hilarious mother?

Who is Emilia Fox?

Emilia is an English actor and presenter.

Her debut role was in Roman Polanski’s film The Pianist and Pride and Prejudice.

More recently, the 45-year-old has appeared in Silent Witness, joining the cast in 2004 and now appearing in its 14th series.

Who is Emilia’s mum, Joanna David?

Acting runs in the family as Emilia’s mother and brother are also famous actors.

Joanna David’s acting career has spanned over 40 years and she is most famous for starring in the BBC’s Sense and Sensibility and War and Peace. She also has a wide-ranging TV career in shows such as Midsummer Murders, Miss Marple and Death in Paradise.

Joanna had Gogglebox viewers in stitches

Emilia’s mother really made an impression after viewers found her reaction to Channel 4’s Naked Attraction absolutely hilarious.

The show sees singletons choosing a date from a selection of six naked people, based solely on attraction and the way they look naked.

Joanna’s initial reaction had viewers in stitches as she screamed in shock: “You see their willies! Oh My God.”

Her traditional British prudence certainly shines through as she remains entirely shocked by the programme, exclaiming “good god”, “oh no”, “oh shit almighty”, “no no no no” and “it’s too much”.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their love of Joanna with one person tweeting “Amelia Fox’s mum is hilarious”, whilst another said: “Amelia Fox’s mother is how I imagine my mother would react to Naked Attraction”.