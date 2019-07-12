Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s ingenious TV show, Gogglebox, has been winning BAFTAs and NTAs since 2014.

Gogglebox started in 2013 and six years later it’s still going. It now even has an Australian and US version of the show.

As well as branching out worldwide, Gogglebox has switched up who’s sitting on the sofa and 2019 brings us Celebrity Gogglebox.

Gracing the all-important settee is Jessie J, Oti Mabuse, Kelly Osbourne, Chris Eubank and more! Episode 5 of Celebrity Gogglebox brings with it Shaun and Bez – so who are they? And how are they famous?

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Shaun?

Shaun from Gogglebox episode 5 is Shaun Ryder. He’s a singer, songwriter, TV personality and author.

The performer was born in August in 1962 making him 57 years old in 2019. He was born in Salford, Lancashire which is now known as Greater Manchester.

He’s probably most famous for being in the band Happy Mondays in the 1980’s and he was a leading figure in the Madchester cultural scene which saw music genres alternative rock and acid house merged together.

Any Gorillaz fans will recognise Shaun’s voice from the track DARE released in 2005. In 2010 he also came second on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to Stacey Solomon.

Happy Mondays

Shaun was the lead singer of the rock band Happy Mondays. The group consisted of Shaun, his brother Paul Ryder, Mark Day, Paul Davis, Gary Whelan and Bez.

They disbanded in 1993 and he and his best friend Bez formed a new band, Black Grape.

Black Grape is still going today and Shaun and Bez are doing many 2019 tour dates at festivals all over the UK. It looks like Happy Mondays are also doing a greatest hits tour in 2020 from Shaun’s Instagram.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Shaun’s friend Bez?

Shaun’s bestie on Celebrity Gogglebox is actually named Mark Berry but “Bez” for short.

He’s a percussionist and comes from Urmston, near Manchester.

Bez isn’t on Instagram but you can follow the Happy Mondays account @happymondaysofficial.

They have almost 40,000 followers and a further 60,000 on Twitter

