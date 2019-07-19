Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Stephen? Meet Example's best friend!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off from June 14th 2019. The Channel 4 show brings a whole host of famous faces to our screens so that they can observe, commentate on and judge the week’s TV.

The cast for 2019 has included the likes of Kelly Osbourne, Jessie J, Emily Atack, Chris Eubank and Martin Kemp. The rich and famous have been plonked on the sofa to watch everything from Love Island 2019 to Killing Eve.

Episode 6 of the series brings with it Example and his best friend, Stephen. So who is recognisable Stephen? Here’s everything you need to know!

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Example’s friend Stephen?

Introduced in episode 6 as ‘Example’s friend’ was fellow musician Stephen.

Stephen, whose full name is Stephen Manderson, is probably better known by the name Professor Green.

Pro Green had a famous relationship with Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh. The pair were married for three years but split in 2016.

The rapper, singer and songwriter is 35 years old and was born on November 27th 1983 in Hackney, London. He’s probably best known for his songs ‘I Need You Tonight’ and ‘Just Be Good To Green’.

Who is Example on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2019 is musician Example.

Example’s real name is Elliot Gleave and he’s 37 years old. The rapper is best known for songs such as ‘Changed The Way You Kiss Me’ and ‘Kickstarts’.

Example has been married to Erin McNaught since 2013 and the pair have two children together.

Professor Green on Instagram

Stephen often posts photos to Insta of his family, dogs, current works and throwback pics.

Pro Green has a mega 843,000 followers on Insta with a further 1.9m on Twitter.

The rapper released his first album in 2010 and has managed to accumulate a huge fan base over the last nine years.

From his social media, it doesn’t look as though he has a current love interest however he was dating Milly Gattegno in April 2019 according to The Daily Mail.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 FROM JUNE 14TH AT 9 PM ON FRIDAYS