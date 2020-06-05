Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Gogglebox has returned for another celeb addition this year, bringing back familiar, as well as new additions to its cast.

The Channel 4 series is still happening despite the pandemic crisis which affected the filming of many shows. Not to worry, though as Celebrity Gogglebox stars have still managed to bring another season full of hilarious moments while they watch telly.

Zoe Ball and her son Woody are newbies to the series. We know Zoe, but naturally, viewers are more intrigued to learn about Woody, his age, Instagram and so on.

So, let’s meet the mother and son duo!

Meet Zoe and her son Woody

BBC presenter Zoe and her son Woody will sit for the very first time as armchair experts on Celebrity Gogglebox. Woody is the son of Zoe and her former partner DJ Fat Boy Slim.

Fans of The Circle will remember that Woody made his TV debut when he took part in the Channel 4 reality show last year.

He is 20 years old and most recently worked in a pub in Brighton. So while pubs and restaurants have remained closed during the lockdown, Woody has been busy filming with his mom.

Is Woody on Instagram?

Of course Woody is on Instagram! And he has a massive fan base following his stint on The Circle last year.

Woody has 105,000 followers at the time of writing and we’re sure this figure is set to rise after Celebrity Gogglebox.

Follow him under the handle @woody_cook.

Woody and Zoe on Celebrity Gogglebox

This will be Woody’s second major TV stint so quite naturally he’s very excited about that.

He took to Instagram to share his excitement: “I’m super excited to announce that me and my Mum are joining this year’s cast of #celebritygogglebox. I can’t wait to be back on your screens on such an awesome show, joined by the incredible Wilbur (our cat) and of course my lovely mother @zoetheball.”

Zoe is also super excited and said that she’s “chuffed” to be taking part in the Channel 4 series with Woody.

