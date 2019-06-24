Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There’s nothing a Brit loves to do more than sitting down to some good telly with a cup of tea.

And Channel 4 has graced us with a show where we can watch our favourite celebs doing just that.

Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off on June 14th 2019 with an array of famous faces sitting on the sofa.

Sunetra Sarker and her best friend joined in the fun for Celeb Gogglebox episode 2.

So, who is Sunetra? Where do we recognise her from?

Who is Sunetra from Celebrity Gogglebox 2019?

You may recognise Sunetra from British soaps, Brookside, Casualty, Informer and Ackley Bridge.

She has also had roles in Broadchurch, Dr Who, The Chase and No Angels according to IMDb.

Sunetra took part in Strictly Come Dancing series 12 in 2014. Her partner was Brendan Cole and the pair were voted out by the judges in week 9.

She attended Brunel University London and has a degree in Information Systems.

Sunetra Sarker: Family

The actress was born in Liverpool on June 25th, 1973.

She took part in the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? in 2017. Her family was traced to Bengal and she found that her great grand aunty was connected to Gandhi.

The 46-year-old was married to Nick Corfield for 6 years from 2003-2009 and the pair have a son together named Noah.

Sunetra is now happily married to Scott Carey, the pair tied the knot in 2018.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Sunetra’s best friend Georgia?

In Celebrity Gogglebox episode 2 Sunetra and her best friend Georgia sat down to share a Hawaiian pizza.

Georgia Taylor, who hails from Wigan, is also an actress.

She is best known for playing Toyah Battersby in Coronation Street, and for appearing in Casualty, Midsomer Murders and Law and Order.

The 39-year-old narrated ’70 Stone: The Man Who Can’t Be Saved’ in 2013 and has also appeared on a Celebrity Special of The Chase in 2014.

Georgia is currently in a relationship with her longterm partner, Mark Letheren.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4 FROM JUNE 14TH.