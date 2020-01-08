Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Bake Off will be back in 2020 with charitable program Stand Up To Cancer for its third partnership series.

In the celebrity version of the Channel 4 show, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning to mark both baking disasters and masterpieces.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be back as hosts of the series.

So when will Celebrity Bake Off return on our screens? Here’s what we know so far, including line-up, episode guide and more.

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2020 start?

Celebrity Bake Off’s first series with Stand Up To Cancer aired on March 6th in 2018. However, the second series was released on April 2nd in 2019.

Reality Titbit believes that the third SU2C series will launch sometime in April, although Channel 4 are yet to confirm an official start date for the 2020 series.

Subscribe to RTB for updates on this story.

BLONDE BEAUTY: Who is Jessica Gale? Love Island 2020’s VIP hostess and Russell Group university student!

Celebrity Bake Off 2020 line-up

The star-studded cast of this year includes the likes of Louis Theroux, This Morning‘s presenter Alison Hammond and The One Show host Alex Jones.

Also baking in the tent are I’m a Celebrity 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt, The Masked Singer‘s presenter Joel Dommett, Strictly Come Dancing 2018 finalist Joe Sugg and EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer.

The others are Richard Dreyfuss, tennis star Johanna Konta, TV personality Carol Vorderman and Tan France. That’s not the end as singer James Blunt, Judge Rinder, Caroline Quentin, Mo Gilligan and Kelly Brook have also signed up.

Love Island‘s Ovie Soko, The Inbetweeners star James Buckley, comic Russell Howard and author Jenny Eclair will be baking too.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK