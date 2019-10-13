Celebrity Hunted: Meet Martin Offiah on Instagram - wife to crazy party days!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Hunted sees eight famous faces as fugitives on the run in 2019.

In aid of Stand Up To Cancer, the third series of Celebrity Hunted kicks off on Channel 4 at 9 pm on Sunday, October 13th.

Among the cast are chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli, ex-Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson, The Only Way Is Essex’s Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh and Gavin Henson and Martin Offiah.

So, let’s get to know Martin Offiah a little bit more.

Martin Offiah: Rugby

Martin Offiah is an ex-rugby league and rugby union player.

His career spanned across the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s and today Martin is part of a statue of great rugby league players which stands outside Wembley stadium in London.

The 6ft 1 player received an MBE in 1997 and retired in 2002.

Since his retirement, Martin has appeared on TV a fair few times on shows such as All Star Mr & Mrs, Pointless and The Weakest Link.

How old is Martin Offiah?

Born in Hackney, London in December 1966, Martin is 52 years old.

The ex-rugby player is a father of two boys, Tyler, 13 and Pheonix, 10.

Martin is also married. He, his wife, Virginia, tied the knot in 2017. However, it looks as though they’d been together for years before marrying.

Virginia is a model and photographer and is on Instagram as @virginiaoffiah.

Is Martin on Instagram?

Yes! Martin is on Instagram with around 3,600 followers. (@martin_chariots_offiah)

The 52-year-old is a regular poster to Insta and clearly enjoys doing the odd Throwback Thursday pic.

Martin’s Instagram is a mixture of old and new. With many photos of him in his youth enjoying his rugby career – and all the perks that came with it.

WATCH CELEBRITY HUNTED FROM 9 PM ON SUNDAY OCTOBER 13TH ON CHANNEL 4.