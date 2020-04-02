Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for series 2 in 2020 with 12 new celebrities.

From the likes of TOWIE‘s Joey Essex to Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman, we’ve got another star-studded cast embarking on a tough journey.

Ant Middleton and his team will test the celebrities’ strength and patience through a series of mental and physical challenges.

So, when does the 2020 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start? Here’s what we know so far!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 – Start date

Reality Titbit believes that the 2020 series will start in late April or early May. So that could be either April 19th or 26th, or May 3rd.

For instance, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2019 kicked on Sunday, April 7th, so we expect the 2020 edition to make a start towards the end of April or the beginning of May.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 – Episode guide

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9 pm on Channel 4. Each episode is hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

Last year’s series had 5 episodes in total, so we expect the 2020 finale to air mid or late May.

