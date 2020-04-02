Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The regular series of SAS: Who Dares Wins aired back in February this year and we are now looking forward to the 2020 celebrity edition.

The first-ever celebrity series in 2019 was won by footballer Wayne Bridge after weeks of physical and mental challenges in extreme weather.

So who are the confirmed celebs taking part this year?

Here are all the celebrities lined-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast

Joey Essex

Joey, 29, is best-known for starring on The Only Way Is Essex.

He also appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and won the Channel 4 reality show The Jump.

Helen Skelton

Helen is a 36-year-old presenter and actress. Since 2014, she’s presented BBC One’s The Countryfile.

She also co-hosted two series of Holiday Hit Squad with Angela Rippon and Joe Crowley.

Leon Rolle

Leon, aka Locksmith, is a 33-year-old DJ. He is part of the drum and bass band Rudimental. One of the band’s most popular songs is Waiting All Night with Ella Eyre from 2013.

Leon’s nickname Locksmith comes from his school years when apparently he was given access to all rooms by the janitor!

He’s the one on the right-hand side below.

Katie Price

Katie, 41, is a model and TV personality, born in Brighton. She rose to fame thanks to her modeling career and has appeared on a number of reality shows.

Some of these include Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2004 and 2009).

Jack Maynard

Jack is a YouTuber from Brighton. He’s 25 years old and mainly vlogs challenges on his channel.

He joined YouTube in 2015 and has 1.53 million subscribers. Jack is a close friend of Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, though they would look perfect as a couple.

John Fashanu

John is 57 years old and is a former footballer from London.

During his 17-year career, he’s played for clubs such as Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Tony Bellew

Tony is a former boxer who retired after an 11-year career as a professional. He is a 3-time ABA heavyweight champion.

He also appeared in the 2015 movie Creed.

Anthea Turner

Anthea is a presenter, best-known for presenting children’s TV programme Blue Peter between 1992 and 1994.

From 1994 to 1996, she hosted GMTV which is no longer airing after being axed by ITV.

Brendan Cole

Brendan is a ballroom dancer, born in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 43-year-old was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and was a judge on New Zealand’s Dancing with the Stars.

Nikki Sanderson

Nikki is a 36-year-old actress from Blackpool. She’s known for portraying Maxine Minniver on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

In the past, Nikki played Candice Stowe on ITV’s Coronation Street.

Lauren Steadman

Lauren is a Paralympic athlete from Peterborough. The 27-year-old is a triple World champion and a six-time European champion.

She first competed in swimming, but went on to specialise in Paratriathlon and earned a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Yasmin Evans

Yasmin is a host at Radio 1Xtra from Stockport.

