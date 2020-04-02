The regular series of SAS: Who Dares Wins aired back in February this year and we are now looking forward to the 2020 celebrity edition.
The first-ever celebrity series in 2019 was won by footballer Wayne Bridge after weeks of physical and mental challenges in extreme weather.
So who are the confirmed celebs taking part this year?
Here are all the celebrities lined-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020!
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast
- Joey Essex
- Helen Skelton
- Leon Rolle (Locksmith)
- Katie Price
- Jack Maynard
- John Fashanu
- Tony Bellew
- Anthea Turner
- Brendan Cole
- Nikki Sanderson
- Lauren Steadman
- Yasmin Evans
Joey Essex
Joey, 29, is best-known for starring on The Only Way Is Essex.
He also appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and won the Channel 4 reality show The Jump.
Helen Skelton
Helen is a 36-year-old presenter and actress. Since 2014, she’s presented BBC One’s The Countryfile.
She also co-hosted two series of Holiday Hit Squad with Angela Rippon and Joe Crowley.
View this post on Instagram
And obviously when I get out from underneath said duvet (see previous post) I look like this 😳 new series coming soon. Probably. Virus permitting. To hopefully offer a little sunshine in an otherwise shitty time. #comingsoon #springtimeonthefarm #spring https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/channel-5/springtime-on-the-farm-adapts-to-production-under-covid-19/5148597.article @melissabourne @oliveandfrank
Leon Rolle
Leon, aka Locksmith, is a 33-year-old DJ. He is part of the drum and bass band Rudimental. One of the band’s most popular songs is Waiting All Night with Ella Eyre from 2013.
Leon’s nickname Locksmith comes from his school years when apparently he was given access to all rooms by the janitor!
He’s the one on the right-hand side below.
View this post on Instagram
Are we the only ones missing Ibiza? It's happening again 🍾 🔥 🏝 Rudimental and Friends Pool Party residency at @IbizaRocks is a go 🎺 Presented by @MajorTomsmusic. Swipe right to see all the guest artist's that'll be joining us every Thursday from July 4th to August 29th 🙌🏾 🙌🏽 🙌🏼 🙌🏻 Link in bio.
Katie Price
Katie, 41, is a model and TV personality, born in Brighton. She rose to fame thanks to her modeling career and has appeared on a number of reality shows.
Some of these include Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2004 and 2009).
Jack Maynard
Jack is a YouTuber from Brighton. He’s 25 years old and mainly vlogs challenges on his channel.
He joined YouTube in 2015 and has 1.53 million subscribers. Jack is a close friend of Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, though they would look perfect as a couple.
John Fashanu
John is 57 years old and is a former footballer from London.
During his 17-year career, he’s played for clubs such as Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.
Tony Bellew
Tony is a former boxer who retired after an 11-year career as a professional. He is a 3-time ABA heavyweight champion.
He also appeared in the 2015 movie Creed.
View this post on Instagram
Great to see good people do well! I remember me mate starting this company off all on his own running around in a little van delivering his stuff everywhere and anywhere! I’ve seen him at 9/10pm in car parks ffs cos he understands that business never sleeps!! 7 days a week nothing was ever too much for him! Congratulations mate your a brand that the whole country loves now.. Made up for you and the family, keep doing what you are doing! Proud of ya.. @lost_soles__ 💙
Anthea Turner
Anthea is a presenter, best-known for presenting children’s TV programme Blue Peter between 1992 and 1994.
From 1994 to 1996, she hosted GMTV which is no longer airing after being axed by ITV.
Brendan Cole
Brendan is a ballroom dancer, born in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The 43-year-old was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and was a judge on New Zealand’s Dancing with the Stars.
Nikki Sanderson
Nikki is a 36-year-old actress from Blackpool. She’s known for portraying Maxine Minniver on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.
In the past, Nikki played Candice Stowe on ITV’s Coronation Street.
Lauren Steadman
Lauren is a Paralympic athlete from Peterborough. The 27-year-old is a triple World champion and a six-time European champion.
She first competed in swimming, but went on to specialise in Paratriathlon and earned a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.
View this post on Instagram
What is it to be fast? To feel fast? We are all so different, built differently, we think differently and our ‘fast’ is different…it’s an individual feeling. When I feel fast, I feel strong, confident and ambitious, and I don’t just mean in sports! It’s a feel good factor in everything I do! Feeling faster than__ is a positive vibe that I use in my sports, my lifestyle and my ambitions 💥 🥰 @adidasrunning #fasterthan #createdwithadidas 📸 @laurenquigleymedia
Yasmin Evans
Yasmin is a host at Radio 1Xtra from Stockport.
View this post on Instagram
Hey, just wanted to pop online and share some GOOD VIBES today. I have been in and out of feeling quite anxious of late as I’m sure a lot of you have. So, Thank You to everyone that’s continuing to uplift us all, feeling loved even though my hands are dry (shoutout to my Eczema crew) P.S. sleeping, meditating, breathing & taking time out for YOU is also being productive! PERIODT.