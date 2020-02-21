Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The regular series of SAS: Who Dares Wins are over now, but we are already on the lookout for the 2020 celebrity edition.

The first-ever celebrity series in 2019 was won by footballer Wayne Bridge after weeks of physical and mental challenges in extreme weather.

So who are the rumoured names for this year?

Here are all the celebrities who are reportedly lined-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 rumoured cast

Joey Essex

Joey, 29, is best-known for starring on The Only Way Is Essex.

He also appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and won the Channel 4 reality show The Jump.

Helen Skelton

Helen is a 36-year-old presenter and actress. Since 2014, she’s presented BBC One’s The Countryfile.

She also co-hosted two series of Holiday Hit Squad with Angela Rippon and Joe Crowley.

Leon Rolle

Leon, aka Locksmith, is a 33-year-old DJ. He is part of the drum and bass band Rudimental. One of the band’s most popular songs is Waiting All Night with Ella Eyre from 2013.

Leon’s nickname Locksmith comes from his school years when apparently he was given access to all rooms by the janitor!

He’s the one with the grey shirt and massive plant tree on the left side of the post below.

Katie Price

Katie, 41, is a model and TV personality, born in Brighton. She rose to fame thanks to her modeling career and has appeared on a number of reality shows.

Some of these include Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2004 and 2009).

Jack Maynard

Jack is a YouTuber from Brighton. He’s 25 years old and mainly vlogs challenges on his channel.

He joined YouTube in 2015 and has 1.53 million subscribers. Jack is a close friend of Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, though they would look perfect as a couple.

John Fashanu

John is 57 years old and is a former footballer from London.

During his 17-year career, he’s played for clubs such as Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Tony Bellew

Tony is a former boxer who retired after an 11-year career as a professional. He is a 3-time ABA heavyweight champion.

He also appeared in the 2015 movie Creed.

