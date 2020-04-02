Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for series 2 in 2020 with 12 new celebrities.

From the likes of TOWIE‘s Joey Essex to Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman, we’ve got another star-studded cast embarking on a tough journey.

Ant Middleton and his team will test the celebrities’ strength and patience through a series of mental and physical challenges.

So, when does the 2020 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start? Here’s what we know so far!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 – Start date

Reality Titbit believes that the 2020 series will start on Sunday, May 10th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

For instance, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2019 kicked on Sunday, April 7th at 9 pm, airing every Sunday night. Right now, Channel 4 airs Homeland at 9 pm on Sundays and there are a few episodes left in the series.

Therefore, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins should kick on the following Sunday, which is May 10th, after Homeland has finished.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 – Episode guide

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9 pm on Channel 4. Each episode is hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

Last year’s series had 5 episodes in total, so we expect the 2020 finale to air early June.

