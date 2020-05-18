Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned for its second celebrity edition to date.

This year’s series has seen the likes from YouTube star Jack Maynard to former boxer Tony Bellew as they tackle a series of grueling tasks.

Ant Middleton and his team are there to test the recruits’ abilities to cope physically and mentally. Plus, they challenge the celebs further when they ask them to open up about hardships and difficulties they’ve been through in the past.

Winning the Channel 4 series is not an easy task – but what do you get? Is there a prize on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Is there a prize on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

No, there is no prize on the Channel 4 show!

Despite the tough challenges during the course of a 14-day training camp, the winner gets nothing for all his hard work and team effort.

Guess people sign up on SAS: Who Dares Wins for the pure satisfaction of winning the series and coming out as a champion after grueling tasks from Ant and his team.

SEE ALSO: SAS Who Dares Wins: Where are they now? Winners from 2015-2020!

I feel like they should at least win a prize at the end of SAS who dares 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Linds (@lulumillership) February 11, 2019

Ant Middleton on true success

When it comes to signing up on SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ant’s main motto has always been about pushing yourself, working harder than you can and coming out as a better version of yourself.

For instance, he previously explained what he calls true success on the Channel 4 series. He tweeted:

Always analysing, always processing and always trying to find the trigger to push my recruits above & beyond their limitations so they can find their true selves! Some call it harsh, some call it tough love, I call it success!

Plus, Ant shared his view on winners in a tweet from last year: “There are NO WINNERS on my course, NO FINALISTS… You either PASS the course or you FAIL the course!”

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS: WHO DARES WINS MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK