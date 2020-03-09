Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series of Celebs Go Dating is heating up as this year’s celebrities are actively looking for a romantic partner on the show.

This season sees the likes of TOWIE’s Amy Childs, EastEnders star Dean Gaffney, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, among many more. All of them have signed up at the dating agency to seek the help of matchmakers Paul Brunson and Anna Williamson.

After a series of unsuccessful dates, Amy looks like she’ll finally hit it off with Jamie on the E4 show.

So, are Amy and Jamie still together post-Celebs Go Dating? Let’s meet Jamie on Instagram and get to know him more!

Meet Jamie on Celebs Go Dating 2020

Jamie is a roof repairman and business owner from East Sussex. You can find him on Instagram under the name @jmeasp.

Jamie and Amy already met on a couple of dates on the E4 show. In fact, their second date ended with a long smooch after a shedload of prosecco.

Their chemistry was obvious during the whole time and Amy even said that this was her “best date so far”.

SNEAK PEEK 👀 Tonight the boys head off to their speed dating event whilst the girls take a trip to Brighton for a double date that you won't want to miss! 😳 Any guesses what @CharlotteDawsx is saying!? 😂😅 9pm E4 pic.twitter.com/6SDPzkfFzd — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) March 9, 2020

Are Amy Childs and Jamie still together?

Unconfirmed.

Jamie is regularly sharing moments from his dates with Amy. However, he and Amy are both tight-lipped when it comes to fans questioning their status together.

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter find them adorable together and are rooting for them. One viewer tweeted: “Amy and Jamie are so cute,” while someone else noted: “Amy and Jamie are great together.”

Perhaps they will be able to reveal if they’re still together towards the finale of Celebs Go Dating.

Jamie’s relationship before Celebs Go Dating

Before his stint on Celebs Go Dating, Jamie was in a relationship with Katie Statham.

Katie has the looks of an Instagram influencer hence her posts about daily outfits, travelling across the world and selfies.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SEASON 8 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK