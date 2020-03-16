Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebs Go Dating 2020 finale is just around the corner now.

Over the last few weeks, the stars have been busy looking for their other half through a series of romantic dinners, fun nights out and even speed dating.

As usual, the celebs have signed up at the dating agency to get expert advice from matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

With some solid couples formed now, the series revealed that this year they will be heading for a romantic trip to the Dominican Republic.

So, where is the finale of Celebs Go Dating filmed? Here is the confirmed location and hotel in the E4 finale!

Celebs Go Dating 2020: Finale location

The Celebs Go Dating 2020 finale will take place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Unsurprisingly, E4 producers have filmed there as this is a perfect romantic spot for couples to cozy up.

Where is Punta Cana?

Punta Cana is a resort town, located in the east part of the Dominican Republic. The Caribbean island country is located north of South America next to Haiti.

Other close island countries are Puerto Rico, Cuba and Jamaica.

Punta Cana is a major holiday destination for many sunseekers and the most popular resort on the island.

The place is famous for its white sandy beaches, turquoise ocean and water activities.

Celebs Go Dating 2020: Punta Cana hotel

The E4 dating show filmed its finale at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana.

The celebs have checked in an all-inclusive hotel and casino next to Macao Beach. The casino is the largest one in the Dominican Republic.

Some of the best features of the hotel include 11 expansive pools, 4 swim-up bars, nightclub and a golf course. Not a bad place for a first romantic getaway for Celebs Go Dating’s couples!

For more information, prices and reviews, you can check the hotel on Trip Advisor.

