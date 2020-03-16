Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It feels like yesterday when the 2020 series of Celebs Go Dating started and we’re already talking about the finale of the show.

This year we have seen stars such as Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie, TOWIE’s Amy Childs and This Morning‘s Alison Hammond sign up at the dating agency.

Some of them have already formed strong relationships with their dates and soon they will be setting off on a romantic holiday in the Dominican Republic.

So, when is the final episode of Celebs Go Dating 2020? Here’s the confirmed date, plus spoilers on which couples make it in the finale!

Celebs Go Dating 2020: Finale date

The final episode of Celebs Go Dating will air this Thursday, March 19th at 9 pm on E4.

This year’s series kicked off from Monday, February 24th and as usual, the season has 20 episodes in total.

Celebs Go Dating has aired every day from Monday to Thursday, with an additional episode on Sunday night.

Celebs Go Dating 2020 final: Couples

Some of the couples heading to the Dominican Republic together are Amy Childs and her date Jamie, Alison Hammond and Ben, Dean Gaffney and Ashlea.

Also going for a romantic getaway are Olivia Bentley and Alexander, Amy Hart and Kurt, Josh Ritchie and Vitaliya.

And according to Channel 4’s listings, Malique will be inviting two girls to Punta Cana. Bit cheeky, right?

