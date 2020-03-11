Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebs Go Dating 2020 has returned with a brand new cast of stars ranging from the likes of TOWIE’s Amy Childs to EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney.

The celebs have signed up at the Dating Agency to get all the help they can from experts Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson. From speed dating to romantic dinners, each one of them is looking to find a romantic partner on the series.

In a previous episode of the E4 show, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond went on a pottery class date with Ben.

So, are Ben and Alison dating in real life now? Let’s find out!

Meet Ben Kusi

Ben Kusi is an audio-visual specialist and part-time actor from Kent.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Ben has worked in the audiovisual industry for over 25 years. One of his first jobs was as an AV technician back in 1997.

Most recently, he’s been a senior AV technician at Create AV Ltd. However, Ben is very passionate about the creative industry too. A few years ago, he took an acting course at The Poor School and Workhouse Theatre in London.

Prior to his stint on Celebs Go Dating, Ben was in a 12-year relationship with his former partner.

And this is not Ben’s first dating in the media spotlight as he previously appeared on Daily Mail’s Blind Dates section.

Meet Ben Kusi on Instagram

We found Ben on Instagram! Follow him under the name @bezzyk6.

On his Insta account, Ben has only 122 followers at the time of writing but we’re sure it’s a matter of days for that figure to change.

Are Ben and Alison still together?

Yes, the two lovebirds are still together after their stint on Celebs Go Dating.

According to OK! Magazine, Ben and Alison were recently seen on a lunch date together.

The pottery class must have been a successful first date since the two were spotted holding hands and looking very much in love.

