The 2020 series Celebs Go Dating is currently airing on E4 and as usual, it has come with a lot of drama and emotions.

One of the stars taking part this year is 2015 Love Island star Joshua Ritchie who apparently signed up at the Dating Agency two weeks after breaking up with ex Charlotte Crosby.

In fact, Joshua made his appearance in the second week of the E4 show as he filmed his scenes in December last year.

So, here’s Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie’s relationship explained, plus when they met and when they called it quits.

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie’s relationship

Charlotte and Joshua started dating at the end of 2017 after Charlotte broke up with her ex Stephen Bear.

In March 2018, Charlotte declared her love for Josh in a sweet Twitter post. She wrote: “Ok I’ve said it I love @ritchie_joshua.”

Charlotte tattooed the name of Joshua on her neck, after previously having two boyfriend tribute tatts removed.

The former Geordie Shore star even moved from Newcastle to Bolton to spend more time with Josh.

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie’s split

The couple dated for two years before breaking up in November 2019.

Charlotte shared the news on her Instagram last year, revealing that she and Josh called it quits as “the relationship seems to have broken drown”.

Earlier this year, Charlotte opened up about Josh on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and revealed that it was a “pretty bad break-up”. She told her co-star Ryan Gallagher:

I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break-up. I’d go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation.

Josh is reportedly dating co-star Olivia Bentley

According to several tabloid reports, Josh is currently dating Celebs Go Dating co-star Olivia Bentley.

However, the two are pretty tight-lipped about it as they haven’t revealed anything yet.

Guess, we’ll have to wait until the end of the E4 series to find out whether that’s true or not!

