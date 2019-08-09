Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating is here for a seventh series and with it comes a whole new host of celebs.

Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson of Love Island, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, TOWIE star Lauren Goodger, Lee Ryan from Blue, Lady C and more are all geared up for a chance at finding true love.

As well as the array of famous faces comes the people that have to match them up with members of the public, of course. Anna Williamson and receptionist Tom Read Wilson are here for another series along with Paul C Brunson.

Paul, 44, likes to get deep on the show and truly does his best to help out the celebrities. He’s a serious smooth-talker, was Oprah Winfrey’s matchmaker, and an all-round love guru. We decided to take a look into his love life, so, who is the lucky lady that is Paul Carrick Brunson’s wife?

Who is Paul Carrick Brunson’s wife?

Paul’s wife is Jill Brunson. She has a similar career background as her husband in business and banking.

Jill describes herself as a ‘dreamy Pisces’ in an interview with Posh Seven.com and says she began working with Paul as a matchmaking duo in 2010.

The pair have said that truly being friends and having great communication is what’s kept them together for almost 20 years.

Is Paul’s wife on Instagram?

Yes! Jill is on Instagram with around 400 followers. You can follow Jill here – @jillvbrunson – however, her profile is private.

Paul and Jill met university – Old Dominion University in Virginia – and after many years together, they married in 2000.

According to Paul’s website they lived in Washington DC however, the family now resides in London. The couple has said that working together is what keeps them close.

Do Paul and Jill have children?

Paul and Jill have two sons named Kingston and Liam.

The Celebs Go Dating agent often takes to Instagram to share photos of his wife and two sons – from throwback Thursday gems to more recent travelling photos.

Join the rest of Paul’s 120,000 followers on Instagram under his handle – @paulcbrunson – and stay up-to-date with the Brunsons!

