Jack Fincham is one of the lucky celebs signed up to the Celebrity Dating Agency. Headed up by Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson, the famous faces are given everything the agents have got to help them find love.

Jack has experienced having a relationship in the public spotlight. And after winning Love Island 2018 with Dani Dyer, the UK public was in adoration of the East end couple. However, things took a turn for the worst for Dani and Jack and the pair split up in April 2019.

Since then, Dani has moved on with an ex-boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, while Jack is obviously attempting to get out on the dating scene himself.

So, what’s all this about Jack Fincham and cocaine? Celebs Go Dating fans are seeing a different side to him.

Why do Celebs Go Dating fans think Jack is on cocaine?

Because of Jack’s behaviour on Celebs Go Dating 2019, he’s led some people to start questioning if it’s just alcohol he’s under the influence of.

Many Celebs Go Dating fans have taken to Twitter during Jack’s dates to cite some reasons as to why he’s been acting so different from the Jack everyone knew on Love Island 2018.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jack is obviously on the coke right? He’s had a personality transplant or something because this is NOT the same person that was on love island. He’s actually making me full on uncomfortable”.

Jack’s date on episode 7

It was Khloe (with a K) who Jack went on a date with during episode 7 of the show.

It was clear to see that the pair weren’t getting along and things came to an end when Khloe opted to leave the date. She said she’d wasted time in meeting Jack.

Previous to Khloe, Jack went on a date with Italian Chiara and that one didn’t go too well, either. Jack kept interrupting Chiara and got offended very quickly when she made a comment about the barman.

One Twitter user wrote: “Someone get Jack Fincham a drug test. After that bizarre performance on Celebs Go Dating he must be back on cocaine. Erratic, rude and clearly not in the room”.

Jack Fincham: Cocaine rumours

It’s not the first time that Jack and cocaine have been in the same sentence. He admitted in February 2019 that he has done cocaine, but only since winning Love Island 2018.

In February 2019, The Daily Mail reported that after a night out “Jack’s group headed back to a hotel where he admits he snorted cocaine in the early hours”.

It could be because of Jack’s honestly earlier in the year that Celebs Go Dating viewers are assuming he now regularly takes the drug. However, there’s been no response from Jack on the subject since he’s appeared on the Channel 4 show.

